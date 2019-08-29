Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Burri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel P. Burri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel P. Burri Obituary
Daniel P. Burri

Mahwah - Daniel P. Burri passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the age of 35. Born in Houston, Texas, he was a long-time resident of Mahwah. Dan worked for Trojan Mechanical in Pearl River, NY as an HVAC Technician. He was an avid snowboarder, golfer, artist and was so talented at anything he put his mind to. He obtained his Graphic Design degree from Champlain College in Vermont and his HVAC degree from Lincoln Technical Institute in Mahwah. Dan is survived by his loving parents Ruedi and Esperanza Burri, cherished sister Christine N. Burri, her husband Matt Eliscu, long-time girlfriend Holly Chiego, beloved dogs Lucky and Thor and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was a kind, gentle soul with a big heart. He will be missed by all his friends and family.Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Daniel's memory may be made to the Mahwah Municipal Alliance, 221 Franklin Turnpike, Mahwah, NJ, 07430 or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, Floor 14, New York, NY 10004 or to the ASPCA 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now