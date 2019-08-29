|
|
Daniel P. Burri
Mahwah - Daniel P. Burri passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the age of 35. Born in Houston, Texas, he was a long-time resident of Mahwah. Dan worked for Trojan Mechanical in Pearl River, NY as an HVAC Technician. He was an avid snowboarder, golfer, artist and was so talented at anything he put his mind to. He obtained his Graphic Design degree from Champlain College in Vermont and his HVAC degree from Lincoln Technical Institute in Mahwah. Dan is survived by his loving parents Ruedi and Esperanza Burri, cherished sister Christine N. Burri, her husband Matt Eliscu, long-time girlfriend Holly Chiego, beloved dogs Lucky and Thor and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was a kind, gentle soul with a big heart. He will be missed by all his friends and family.Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Daniel's memory may be made to the Mahwah Municipal Alliance, 221 Franklin Turnpike, Mahwah, NJ, 07430 or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, Floor 14, New York, NY 10004 or to the ASPCA 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128.