Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Wyckoff - Daniel Romandetta, 47, of Wyckoff, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. Born in Teaneck, Daniel lived in Mahwah before moving to Wyckoff 35 years ago. Daniel was a construction worker for RCS in Hackensack for the past year. He was a certified tree expert, having worked for Aspen and Affordable Arborists for many years. He loved to care for challenged children. He is survived by his parents Anthony and Janet Romandetta and his brother Scott Romandetta of Wyckoff. Visiting hours are 1 to 4 pm on Saturday, August 24, 2019 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 27 am at the St Elizabeth Church, 700 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. In lieu of flowers, donations in Daniel's memory can be made to the St. Jude Tribute Program, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
