Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Daniel S. Weite Obituary
Daniel S. Weite

North Haledon - Daniel S. Weite, age 90, of North Haledon, NJ formerly of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Born and raised in Paterson, Dan resided in Fair Lawn for over 60 years before moving to North Haledon in 2018. He was a member of the Hawthorne Gospel Church. Daniel also served in the National Guard. Daniel loved to engage in conversation with people. An outgoing man, he was very social and would talk to anyone. Daniel will be missed, and best remembered for his animated storytelling.

A letter carrier and window clerk for the Fair Lawn Post Office for 37 years before retiring in 1990, he loved talking about his years of service in the Post Office and amazed all with his ability to remember people's names and addresses off the top of his head.

Beloved husband of Grace (Schiller) Weite. Loving and devoted father of Kenneth Weite and wife Sharon and Daniel Weite and wife Lisa. Cherished grandfather of Kenneth Weite and wife Beth, Kristin De Knight and husband Big John and Emily and Julie Weite. Dear great-grandfather of Madison, McKenna, John and Cody.

All services are private. Arrangements by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, vpfairlawn.com.
