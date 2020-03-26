|
|
Dr. Daniel Savitsky
River Vale - Dr. Daniel Savitsky, 98, Professor Emeritus, Stevens Institute of Technology.
After a career spanning over 70 years, Dr. Savitsky passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020. Dr. Savitsky was born in New York City on September 26, 1921 on the Lower East Side. He attended Stuyvesant High School, and proceeded to the City University of New York (CUNY) where he earned his undergraduate degree in Civil Engineering. He served in the Army from 1944-1947 as an aeronautical research scientist, and later earned his Master of Science degree in Fluid Mechanics/Naval Architecture from Stevens Institute of Technology. Dr. Savitsky earned his PhD from New York University in Oceanography. His professional contributions to the fields of naval architecture and marine engineering are vast. Dr. Savitsky retired as Professor Emeritus from Stevens Institute of Technology where he taught graduate classes in marine engineering while also directing research on high speed marine craft in the Davidson Laboratory. It was there that he devised a mathematical model that became the Savitsky Method still widely used across the world. It was the basis for his seminal paper in 1964. Dr. Savitsky also wrote or co-authored over 60 research papers for SNAME (Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers) and this work earned him the esteemed Admiral Cochrane Award and medal as well as the Davidson Medal. He was also recognized by the Royal Institute of Naval Architects for his significant contributions to high speed small vessel design. Following his retirement in the mid-1990s, a research vessel was christened in his honor and named R/V Savitsky. It is used for the study of hydrodynamics in the New York Harbor. Dr. Savitsky truly enjoyed sharing his knowledge with students and colleagues, and accepted opportunities to further the study of marine engineering and naval architecture through his research, in the classroom, and to professional organizations. At 94, he traveled to Annapolis, Maryland to deliver a follow up paper to his seminal work from 1964, and at 95 published his last professional paper. He was proud of his Ukrainian heritage and enjoyed sharing stories of growing up on the Lower East Side. Additionally, he enjoyed sailing at the Niantic Bay Yacht Club with his family, as well as reading, travelling, and watching Yankees baseball. The most important thing in his life was his family, and he couldn't do enough for them. He is survived by his wife, Mary Savitsky of 57 years, as well as his children Jean Savitsky and James Savitsky of New York City, Anne Savitsky-Blondin of Norton, MA, and sons-in-law Ken Gwinner and Archie Blondin. He is also survived by his adoring granddaughter Natalie, as well as his sister Emily Savitsky of New York, many nephews, their families, and many friends. Dr. Savitsky is predeceased by his parents Maxim and Anna Savitsky and brother, Samuel Savitsky. Plans for a celebration of life will occur when it is safe to do so. Arrangements by Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com