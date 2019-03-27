Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rochelle Park - Daniel Sr., 58, of Rochelle Park, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Daniel and Jeffery D'Angelo were co-owner of Mario's Lock and Key in Carlstadt for over 30 years.

Cherished husband of Rosemary (nee Liberto). Loving father of Daniel and Dana Smith of Rochelle Park. Beloved son of William Baker. Predeceased by his daughter, Janice Rose Smith (2017) and mother Judith Beck Baker (2018).

Family will receive friends on Friday March 29, 2019 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.

Cremation will be held privately.To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
