Corapeake, NC - Daniel Sullivan, age 67, formerly from Wood-Ridge, NJ died January 24, 2020. Danny grew up in Wood-Ridge and was the son of the late Jack and Clare Sullivan of Wood-Ridge. Danny had a great compassion and love of all animals. He was known for his great Irish Wit and sense of humor which will be greatly missed.

Danny is survived by Robin Jackson his loving partner of over twenty years. Danny was a great father to his two sons, Josh Sullivan who resides in Florida and Jason Sullivan (Anna) who lives in Japan; daughters, Dana M. Long Johnson (William), Lindsey N. Mimbs (Lawrence G.); and grandchildren, Jonah, Aria, Will, Calista, and Chelsea. Danny is also survived by his brothers, Jack Sullivan of Wilmington, NC, Kevin Sullivan of Knoxville TN, and his sisters, Geri Vazquez of Wayne, NJ, Clare Sullivan of Wilmington, NC, Mary Garcia of Franklin Lakes, NJ and Trish Graber of Basking Ridge, NJ and many nieces and nephews. Danny is predeceased by his brothers, Eddie O'Connell, Michael Sullivan and his sister Marguerite "Maggie" Sullivan of Wood-Ridge, NJ.

A memorial service is planned for a later date. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Sullivan family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com
