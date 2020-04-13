|
|
Daniel T. Darragh, Sr.
Valley Cottage, NY - Daniel T. Darragh, Sr., "Dinty", 83, of Valley Cottage, New York passed away on April 12, 2020.
He was born on February 25, 1937 in Jersey City, N.J. He is survived by his beloved wife, Regina (Johner), and children, Daniel T. Darragh Jr. and his wife Wendy, Tara Darragh and her wife Julie, Kevin Darragh, Steven Darragh and his wife Maureen. He was known as Poppie to seventeen grandchildren and twenty three great grandchildren.
Daniel or Dan as he was known was the fourth of fourteen children to the late Loretta and Arthur Darragh. His siblings are Geraldine Heitzmann (deceased), John "Jackie" Darragh (deceased), Robert "Bibsy" Darragh (deceased), Patsy Bordonaro, Rosie Horney, Richard Darragh (deceased), Michael Darragh, Kenneth "Kenny" Darragh, Gail Lupo, Jeanne Ricco, Eileen Bourgeais, Dennis Darragh (deceased) and Terrence "Terry" Darragh (deceased).
Dan worked in New York City as a Money Services Manager for over 45 years. Dan was a past President of St. Mary Our Lady Help of Christians Holy Name Society in West New York, NJ. Dan regularly attended Church and actively attended retreats for over 40 years at the Cardinal Spellman Retreat House in Riverdale, New York.
Dan spent most of his days with his beloved Regina, family and friends playing dice, cards, and visiting the Jersey shore. To all that knew him, Dan was generous, kind, accepting and loving. Dan was always entertaining, funny and would make anyone in his presence feel instantly at home. Dan was a wonderful soul that laughed often and was known to cry at the drop of a hat. He will be missed by everyone lucky enough to have known him.
A private service will be held this week for his immediate family only at Blackley Funeral Home in Ridgefield, NJ and cremation to follow. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to or Tolstoy Foundation Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Valley Cottage, NY.