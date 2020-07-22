Daniel Tylicke, age 90, of Elmwood Park, NJ passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Born in the Bronx, NY and raised in Garfield, NJ, he resided in Elmwood Park for 53 years. He was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean War. Mr. Tylicke was a member of the Elmwood Park Seniors, Golden Agers of Elmwood Park and the Elmwood Park Chapter of AARP. An avid gardener, Daniel also enjoyed oil painting, photography and woodcarving, especially songbirds.
Prior to retiring, he was employed with Hoechst, Inc. in Bridgewater, NJ for 47 years, rising to the position of chemist.
Beloved and devoted husband of Elizabeth E. (Simko) Tylicke. Loving father of Scott Daniel Tylicke. Dear brother of David Tylicke and the late Frances Bazarnicki.
All services were private. Arrangements by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, vpfairlawn.com
