Services
Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home
486 Pompton Avenue
Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
(973) 239-1489
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home
486 Pompton Avenue
Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home
486 Pompton Avenue
Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home
486 Pompton Avenue
Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
Wayne - Daniel V. Cupo, 20, of Wayne, N.J., passed away on July 8, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be on Thurs., July 11 from 4-8 p.m. at Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove, N.J. Services will begin on Fri, July 12 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with a prayer service being offered at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa, N.J. Memories and condolences may be shared at shookscedargrove.com.

Born in Pequannock, N.J., Daniel was a life-long resident of Wayne. He was a student at The Gramon School, Fairfield, N.J., where he enjoyed playing basketball and soccer. Danny loved music, swimming, and long drives with his father. He will be missed by those who loved him, especially his parents for whom he was the light of their lives.

Surviving are his beloved parents, Daniel and Victoria (nee: Jandura) Cupo; uncle, Bob Cupo, and his wife, Sherry, and aunt, Suman Paul; and his cousins, Anthony, Robert, and Christopher.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to New Beginnings P.P.O., 20 Just Road, 1st Fl., Fairfield, N.J. 07004.
