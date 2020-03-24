|
|
Daniel V. Hopkins
Maywood - Daniel V. Hopkins, 78, passed away on March 23, 2020. Born in Hackensack he spent most of his life in Maywood and was a parishioner of Queen of Peace R.C. Church. Dan was heavily involved in Maywood Youth Athletic organizations where he served as a coach and mentor. Before retiring he was a branch manager for Coca Cola in Rutherford. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Standfast). Devoted father of Daniel Hopkins and wife Suzanne of Washington Township, Robert Hopkins and wife Ronne of Maywood, and Michael Hopkins of Maywood. Loving grandfather of Daniel Zachary, Taylor, Sean, and Brooke. Dear brother of Stephen J. Hopkins and Marie Morris. Arrangements by Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi. Due to the current restrictions, all services will be private. A memorial service may be held at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to Standardbred Retirement Foundation, 42 Arneytown-Hornerstown Rd., Cream Ridge, NJ 08514 Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com