Daniel V. Raymond
Bayville - Raymond, Daniel V., age 78, of Bayville, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. Born and raised in Paterson, Daniel later became a resident of Hawthorne and in 2012 moved to Bayville. An owner of Ray's Fuel Oil Service in Paterson, Daniel retired and became a supervisor for Passaic County Building and Grounds. A parishioner of Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church in Paterson and at St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Hawthorne, Daniel was a former soloist in the Garfield Cadets Drum and Bugle Corp. He enjoyed traveling, being active in Social Media, and staying up to date with the latest technology and devices. Daniel was the beloved husband of Rosalind (nee Belcastro) Raymond. Loving father of Toni Raymond of Hawthorne, Johnna Dragonetti and her husband Andy of Hawthorne, Luci Morano and her husband Ralph of Hawthorne, Danielle Ungemah and her husband Scott of Tinton Falls, and Roseanne Alessandra and her husband Vitale of Rochelle Park. Grandfather of Nicolette, Daniel, Andre, Andy, Anthony, Scott, Vinny, Christian, and Matteo. Son of the late Anthony Raymond, Sr., and the late Lucy (nee DeSalvo) Raymond. Brother of Joseph Raymond and his wife Linda, the late Anthony Raymond, and the late Nicholas Raymond. He is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00am on Friday, October 30, 2020 meeting at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, 276 Diamond Bridge Avenue, Hawthorne. Entombment will follow at the Calvary Cemetery and Mausoleum, Paterson. Friends may visit with the family at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, on Thursday, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (www.browningforshay.com
)