Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Vineis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Vineis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel Vineis Obituary
Daniel Vineis

Debary, FL - Vineis, Daniel age 82 of Debary, Florida on Thursday March 21, 2019. Born in Paterson he lived in Wanaque before moving to Florida in 1991. He was the former owner of the Wanaque Quality Bakery for many years. Beloved husband of Cheryl ( David) Vineis of Debary, FL. Loving father of Christopher Vineis and his wife Caroline of Ringwood, Veronica Brandt and her husband Ronald of Pine Island, NY, stepdaughter; Tina Hess of Debary, FL. and daughter in law; Janice Vineis of Ringwood. Grandfather of seven and great grandfather of two. Daniel is predeceased by his first wife Anne(Heusser) Vineis, his son Daniel and his brother Frank Vineis. Visiting at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Wednesday from 3-7pm. Funeral service on Thursday at 10 am. Interment to follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now