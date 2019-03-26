|
Daniel Vineis
Debary, FL - Vineis, Daniel age 82 of Debary, Florida on Thursday March 21, 2019. Born in Paterson he lived in Wanaque before moving to Florida in 1991. He was the former owner of the Wanaque Quality Bakery for many years. Beloved husband of Cheryl ( David) Vineis of Debary, FL. Loving father of Christopher Vineis and his wife Caroline of Ringwood, Veronica Brandt and her husband Ronald of Pine Island, NY, stepdaughter; Tina Hess of Debary, FL. and daughter in law; Janice Vineis of Ringwood. Grandfather of seven and great grandfather of two. Daniel is predeceased by his first wife Anne(Heusser) Vineis, his son Daniel and his brother Frank Vineis. Visiting at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Wednesday from 3-7pm. Funeral service on Thursday at 10 am. Interment to follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa.