Daniel W. Englishman
2/17/1947 - 5/4/2017
Dear Dan,
I feel so thankful that you no longer suffer illness and pain. I think each day of how much
courage and grace you always showed. No one ever saw complaints or bitterness coming from you. Instead, you maintained that wonderful sense of humor with everyone.
I am so proud of how you lived your life with service to your country in the military
intelligence. You were a dear and very special son, brother, uncle, friend and husband. I am comforted by the special mark you left on this earth and you will continue to live
on in our memories.
Thank you Dan for being such a beautiful friend and husband. We miss you beyond words.
With love and gratitude,
Your wife Vicki
With Love and kisses,
Your puppy DJ