Daniela (nee Rajkowska) Raszkiewicz
Sparta - Raszkiewicz, Daniela (nee Rajkowska), 86, of Sparta, New Jersey, formerly of Lyndhurst passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Zdzislaw Raszkiewicz. Loving mother of Barbara & her husband Christopher Gannon and Lucyna & her husband Dr. George Lubertazzo. Dear sister of Jadwiga Swiecka. Cherished grandmother of Hailey & Ryan Gannon and David & Deanna Lubertazzo. Funeral Service Tuesday 10AM at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 11AM St. Michael's R.C. Church. Entombment Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum. Friends will be received Tuesday 8:30AM-10:30AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Michael's R. C. Church, 624 Page Avenue, Lyndhurst NJ 07071. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com
.