1/
Daniela (Rajkowska) Raszkiewicz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniela (nee Rajkowska) Raszkiewicz

Sparta - Raszkiewicz, Daniela (nee Rajkowska), 86, of Sparta, New Jersey, formerly of Lyndhurst passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Zdzislaw Raszkiewicz. Loving mother of Barbara & her husband Christopher Gannon and Lucyna & her husband Dr. George Lubertazzo. Dear sister of Jadwiga Swiecka. Cherished grandmother of Hailey & Ryan Gannon and David & Deanna Lubertazzo. Funeral Service Tuesday 10AM at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 11AM St. Michael's R.C. Church. Entombment Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum. Friends will be received Tuesday 8:30AM-10:30AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Michael's R. C. Church, 624 Page Avenue, Lyndhurst NJ 07071. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved