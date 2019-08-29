Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Ave
Northvale, NJ
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Ave
Northvale, NJ
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Ave
Northvale, NJ
Dante Costanzo


1926 - 2019
Dante Costanzo Obituary
Dante Costanzo

Fort Lee - Dante Costanzo (AKA Marius Daniel Costanzo), 93, of Fort Lee, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Foerch). Cherished father of Daniel William Costanzo, Kathleen Victoria Nicolay and her late husband William, Marko Costanzo and Francis Robert Costanzo and his wife Victoria. Adored grandfather of Derek, James, Joseph, Mark and Maggie and great-grandfather of Aria, Emma, Simon and Jackson.

Dante was a US Army veteran of WWII. He was an interior designer and owned Dante's Inferno for Design in Fort Lee for many years. He was an avid fan of football and basketball. Dante played well into his 70's and organized a basketball association in Fort Lee.

A Funeral Service will be held Friday, Aug 30 at 9:30 AM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050) with interment to follow at Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee. Visiting hours are Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to , , would be greatly appreciated.

