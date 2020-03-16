|
Dante Gennarelli
Hasbrouck Heights - On March 14, 2020, Dante Gennarelli, surrounded by his family, was welcomed into the loving arms of our Lord. His joy for life was surpassed only by his love for God and his family….and God blessed Dante with a joyful, beautiful life.
Dante was born in Englewood to the late Angelo and Carmela Gennarelli. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from New York University and was an Army Veteran of WW II. He was an estimating engineer, retiring from Turner Construction Management in New York City and had previously worked for D. Fortunato Construction in Floral Park, New York.
Dante was an active parishioner of Corpus Christi R.C. Church in Hasbrouck Heights where he was a Eucharistic Minister, a funeral acolyte and i
nvolved in the construction of their Adoration Chapel. He was a member and a past Grand Knight of the Monsignor Fitzpatrick Knights of Columbus Council 7041 in Hasbrouck Heights and a member of Bishop O'Connor Fourth Degree Assembly in Hackensack. He was a devoted mentor and friend as a Catholic Big Brother in New York City. When he retired, he became a Hospice volunteer in Hackensack.
An organization near and dear to Dante's heart was Meals With A Mission, founded in 2010 to feed the hungry in northern New Jersey. From the very beginning, he played an important role in its history as treasurer for a number of years, and with his engineering expertise, he designed and supervised the build-out of the Garfield, NJ facility which opened in 2013.
Dante was the beloved husband of sixty-seven years to Maureen (nee Donohue) Gennarelli and devoted father of Thomas Gennarelli and his wife Teresa, Jane Gennarelli, Michael Gennarelli and his wife Michelle, and Carol Walsh and her husband Anthony; dear brother of the late Thomas and Joseph Gennarelli; loving poppy to his grandchildren - Lisa (Nick), Matthew (Tami), Cristin (Kevin), Steven, Daniel, Lauren, Brandon, Evan, Colleen (Eric), Caity (Jonathan), and Brianna, and great grandchildren - Ryan, Malena, Nathan, Bella, Molly, Lucy, Clare, and Vincent. He was loved by his many nieces and nephews and was a dear cousin of Gloria Del Lupo. Dante's generous, artistic, and loving nature will be missed by all who were privileged to know and love him.
Unfortunately, due to the current state of emergency across the country, all services this week will be private for immediate family only. We will have a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life get-together at a future date when all who know and love Dante can safely participate.
For those who wish to do so, memorial contributions can be made to Meals With A Mission, 63 Harrison Avenue, Garfield, NJ 07026. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com