Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
View Map
Columbia - DeStefano, Dante T. age 78 of Columbia (Knowlton Township) on February

11, 2019. Born in Paterson, he lived in Paterson before moving to Totowa in 1966, then to Columbia in 1990. He was a Police Officer for Paterson Police

Department for 25 years, retiring as Detective Sergeant. Prior to that, he worked for the Wanaque Police Department. He was a member and past president of Paterson PBA Local #1 and was a football coach for the Paterson PAL. Dante was a Marine veteran serving as the Presidential Guard for President John F. Kennedy on Marine One. He also owned show horses. Loving father of Thomas DeStefano & his wife, Cory of Ortley Beach and Dante DeStefano & his wife, Kim of Totowa. Dear brother of Vincent DeStefano & his wife, Sara Jean of Fairfield and Judith Maletta & her husband, Michael of SC. Survivors include his former spouse, Inez DeStefano of Totowa. Caring grandfather of Dante Jr., Dominick, Daniella, Liana, Adriana, and Luca. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the services at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Saturday at 10:00 AM Committal to follow at Cedar Lawn Crematory Chapel, Paterson. Friends may visit Friday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude's ,Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
