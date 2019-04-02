|
Darlene L. Sciolaro (nee Elder)
Clifton - Darlene L. Sciolaro (nee Elder), 87, of Clifton formerly of Lodi on March 31, 2019. Born in Kansas, came to New Jersey in 1955. She was a homemaker and an Avon Representative for over 25 years. She's a past member of the Lodi AARP, past president of Lodi High School PTA, a volunteer at the Lodi food pantry and parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church. Predeceased by her parents Darwin and Alberta Elder. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Devoted mother of Frank J. of Clifton, Darwin and wife Concetta of Lyndhurst, Richard and wife Alyse of Wantage, Don and wife Karenof Waldwick and Robert and wife Maureen of Wayne. Loving grandmother of Kirstin, Valerie, Matt, Nick, Jennifer, Michelle, Brittany, Danny and Casey. Dear sister of Shirley Chambers. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday 11:15 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for a 12:00 Noon Chapel Service. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 4:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to World Vision, P.O. Box 9716, Federal Way, WA 98063.