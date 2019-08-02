|
Darlene Meyers
Franklin Lakes - Darlene E. Meyers, age 61 of Franklin Lakes, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born in Paterson, Darlene was a lifelong resident of Franklin Lakes. She graduated from Ramapo High School in 1976. Darlene married her high school sweetheart Ron Meyers and devoted her life to raising her children. She was a member and past president of the Franklin Lakes Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary and past director of cheerleading for the Franklin Lakes Recreation Dept.
Darlene was a loving wife of 40 years to Ronald A. Meyers, Sr. and dedicated mother to Heather and her husband Paul Nebesni, Heidi and her husband Anthony Trancucci and Ronald A. Meyers, Jr. and his wife Kristina. The joy of her life were her grandchildren, Ainsley, Jaime, Paulie, Ronnie, Henry and Sage. She also leaves behind her best friend, Harley, her yellow lab. Darlene is also survived by her brother, Louis Dolloway and his wife Nancy. The Meyers family will receive friends on Sunday, August 4, at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, 2:00 until 4:00 and 7:00 until 9:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 5, at 10:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Redeemer Cemetery in Mahwah. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Tribute Program, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
She will always be remembered for her kind and caring heart.