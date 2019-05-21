|
North Haledon - Darren T. Was, 43 left this earth peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in New Jersey. He was born on June 21, 1975, in Waterbury, Connecticut. He moved to Franklin Lakes, New Jersey as a young child and grew up there. He graduated from Ramapo High School in 1993 in Franklin Lakes, NJ and Albright College in Reading PA in 1997. He was a Senior Vice President for The Was Group as a Commercial Real Estate Consultant working alongside his father and brother in North Haledon, New Jersey. He is survived by his wife Megan Was, his mother and father, Lois and Frank Was, his brother Jeff, and his niece and nephew Ava & Alec. Darren lite up the room the minute he walked in and made everyone smile. He was the life of the party and he enjoyed having all of his friends around to relive "The Glory Days". The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 3:00 - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Prayers will begin at the funeral home on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 9:00 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at Most Blessed Sacrament, 787 Franklin Lake Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. The interment will follow at Wyckoff Reformed Church Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Darren's memory may be made to JDRF 26 Broadway, www.jdrf, 14th floor New York, NY 10004 or The Seeing Eye, www.seeingeye.org, P.O. Box 375, Morristown, NJ 07963-0375.