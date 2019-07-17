|
Dave Buschow
7/6/1977 - 7/17/2006
Once, while relaxing in the woods absorbing the beauty
of the outdoors, you wrote this:
The birds 'n' butterflies are all doin' their summertime strut, while the humble breeze casts its cool veil upon my face. I call it
sweet grace.
Our milkweeds are once again in full bloom and are already enticing the Monarch butterflies. Last year over two dozen Monarchs took flight. The birds were twittering as each one soared higher and higher. It was definitely "Sweet grace."
Mom, Rob & Cori
