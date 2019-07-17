Resources
Dave Buschow

Dave Buschow In Memoriam
Dave Buschow

7/6/1977 - 7/17/2006

Once, while relaxing in the woods absorbing the beauty

of the outdoors, you wrote this:

The birds 'n' butterflies are all doin' their summertime strut, while the humble breeze casts its cool veil upon my face. I call it

sweet grace.

Our milkweeds are once again in full bloom and are already enticing the Monarch butterflies. Last year over two dozen Monarchs took flight. The birds were twittering as each one soared higher and higher. It was definitely "Sweet grace."

Mom, Rob & Cori

RTLV

