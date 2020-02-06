|
David A. Brooks
Pinehurst, NC - David A Brooks, 79, Founder of DAB Surveying, of Pinehurst North Carolina, died Saturday February 1st 2020.
Born in Paterson New Jersey, he raised his family in Bloomingdale NJ before retiring to Pinehurst NC. Dave was a surveyor for the New Jersey Department of Transportation before leaving to found a private surveying company, DAB Surveying, with his wife.
Dave was an avid golfer, dog lover and lifelong fan of the New York Giants, cheering them on from his football helmet chair for over 30 years. He served the town of Bloomingdale as a 2 term councilman and president of the Bloomingdale Youth Organization.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores, sister Kathleen and family, son David and granddaughter Ruthie.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to Guiding Eyes for the Blind in Yorktown Heights NY.