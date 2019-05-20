|
|
David A. Hague
Haskell - Hague, David A., 91, on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born in Haskell, Mr. Hague resided in Haskell for 36 years coming from Butler. He had served in the US ARMY during WW2, had been employed as a computer programmer for Curtis-Wright, Caldwell and was a member of the Pompton Reformed Church, Pompton Lakes. Beloved husband of Olive (Moody). Loving father of Keith (wife, Barbara), Karen Everett (husband, Jack) and Karol Visaggio (husband, Robert) all of Haskell, sister, Helen Osar of Honesdale, PA, six grandchildren, Travis, Clinton, Lorelle, Margot, Kristin and Katelin and 13 great-grandchildren. Funeral service, Wednesday 10 AM at Richards Funeral Home, Inc., 4 Newark-Pompton Turnpike, Riverdale. Visiting Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Memorial donations to Alzheimer's, Greater New Jersey Chapter, 400 Morris Ave., Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07834 would be appreciated. richardsfuneralhome.com