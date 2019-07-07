Services
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
(973) 249-6111
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Philip the Apostle RC Church
David A. Marrocco Obituary
David A. Marrocco

Clifton - Marrocco, David A., 80, of Clifton passed away on July 5, 2019. Beloved father of Dr. Annicol Marrocco, MD of Palm Beach, Florida & Monica & her husband Dr. Lawrence Szarka MD of Rochester, MN. Grandfather of Veronica, Alexander & Anthony. Brother of Peter J. Marrocco of Mantoloking Shores & the late Henry F. Marrocco, Jr, Joseph R. Marrocco & Lolita Marrocco.

Mr. Marrocco was a lifelong resident of Clifton, a graduate of Montclair Kimberly Academy & Georgia Tech. University and a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle RC Church.

He was a chemical engineer with Pfizer Manufacturing in NYC. Previously he has worked at Levy Brothers in NYC.

Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel 470 Colfax Avenue Clifton on Wednesday at 9:15 AM followed by a funeral mass at Saint Philip the Apostle RC Church at 10 AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visiting Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM www.marroccos.com
