David A. Nicolette, Jr.
David A. Nicolette, Jr. passed away on March 21 at home following a long battle with congestive heart failure. He was 84 years old.
He was born in Jersey City and grew up in Hoboken, the youngest of three children. David lived his life according to certain tenets and values - hard work, perseverance, integrity, fairness and common sense, and many admired his sharp intellect and work ethic. Following his graduation from St. Peter's Preparatory and a stint in the Army, he attended St. Peter's College in the evening while working days at the Hoboken Dockyard to help support his parents. Upon completion of his undergraduate degree, he was employed as a CPA and went to Seton Hall University School of Law, while continuing to provide financial support to his parents. No one is sure how he managed to sleep during these years.
The mid 1960's were seminal years for David, as he embarked on his career as an attorney and married the love of his life, Ann. His 55 year legal career was defined by a love of the law. David's areas of expertise included bankruptcy, corporate matters, wills and estate work and litigation of matters in federal and state courts in NJ and NY, at the trial and appellate levels. He possessed an encyclopedic knowledge of case law, an ironclad memory and a litigator's ability to "think on his feet." He believed in doggedly representing clients while maintaining the highest levels of professional ethics, and practiced law up until the time of his death.
Outside of his professional life, his interests were varied and included membership in a sportfishing club and Unico, lectoring at his parish church, playing golf, bridge, poker and craps, and rooting for the Yankees and Jets. It was his firm belief that the Jets would return to the Super Bowl during his lifetime. Hope springs eternal for Jets fans everywhere. He enjoyed travel immensely, and he and Ann, along with friends, visited the far corners of the globe.
David had many career-long business associations and clients. If you were lucky enough to be considered his friend, you were a friend for life. He is predeceased by his wife, Ann, sisters Angela and Theresa, and leaves behind his daughter Laura, son David, daughter in law Julia and five grandchildren, Virginia, Robert, Sean, David and Michael. Donations may be made to St. Peter's Preparatory in his honor. A memorial service will be held at a later date.