Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Luke's Church
340 Franklin Turnpike
Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ
David Alan Trapani


1965 - 2020
David Alan Trapani Obituary
David Alan Trapani

Waldwick - David (Dave) Alan Trapani, 54, passed away peacefully holding hands with his wife and daughter on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at his home. He was born in Pompton Plains and resided in Waldwick. David graduated from Indian Hills High School where he played basketball. He furthered his education and athletic career at William Paterson University where he obtained his Bachelor's Degree. He was respected and loved professionally, socially and by his family. He was a loving father to Veronica Rose who he loved to M104 - the sombrero galaxy - and back. Dave was a devoted husband to Kate for 14 years, living to make his family happy and provide a secure future for them. He easily made friends and social media gave him the opportunity to touch people's lives across the world. A random encounter would create a fast friend from as far as Austria or New Zealand. Dave was a talented salesman, a comedian and an avid Astrophotographer. Nothing made him happier than making people laugh or spending all night imaging the stars here in NJ or upstate New York at their camp in the Adirondacks, where the majority of their summer weekends were spent surrounded by immediate and extended family. He could be found most nice evenings or weekends enjoying his pontoon boat on Greenwood Lake. He was larger than life and loved his cats. Dave is predeceased by his mother Evelynne Trapani. In addition to Kate and Veronica Rose, Dave is survived by his father Emil Trapani; four brothers William, his wife Anne, Lawrence, his wife Billie, Charles and Ronald; Nieces and Nephews who loved him dearly: Katie, Daniel, Laura, Nick, Michael, Emily, Joe, Alison, Stephanie, Ron, and Sara. He was much beloved and will be so dearly missed. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. Dave's funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Luke's Church, 340 Franklin Turnpike, Ho-Ho-Kus. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Contribution's in Dave's memory may be made to St. Jude's Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
