David Albert Smith
River Vale - David Albert Smith, 76, of River Vale, passed away on August 14, 2020.
David was born in New York City on November 9, 1943. He married on April 13, 1969. He was a veteran of Vietnam and served in the Army. David found himself in the garment district, even creating his own clothing line. He worked all his life as a clothing production manufacturer for Hampton Industries and California Manufacturing. In 1995, he along with his wife, founded Rugged Outfitters. David loved his business, his employees, and his customers. He also enjoyed Atlantic City trips with his wife and watching sports, especially his grandkids games!
David is survived by his best friend and love of his life of 51 years, Yvette. Their marriage was a legacy to true love and support of each other and their children. He was the devoted and proud father to Craig Smith and his wife Kelly of Warwick, NY and Todd Smith and his wife Jody of Wayne, NJ. He was the cherished "Poppy" to Tyler, Casey, Brady, Shea, and Garrett. He was the brother to Joel Smith of Long Island, NY. He was predeceased in death by his parents, sister, and brother. To know David was to love him, he was a smart, hardworking, family loving gentleman, and loved by all that knew him.