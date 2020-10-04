1/
David B. Chambers
David B. Chambers

Barnegat - David B. Chambers of Barnegat, formerly Clifton, lost his battle with Lymphoma on Oct 2, 2020.

Precious son, cherised brother, beloved uncle.

Survived by his sisters, Helen Colligan, Margaret, Kathleen Krawiec, Evelyn (Lynne) Nick, and Maureen Kassteen. His brothers, Andrew (Diane), Patrick (Mary), and William (Terry) and a gaggle of nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by his father. Dr Andrew B. Chambers, his mother, Helen Evelyn, his sisters, Mary Lee, and Laraine, and his brother Sean.

Funeral Mass, Wednesday, October 7. St. Mary's Church 747 W. Bay Ave. Barnegat, NJ (masks required).




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
