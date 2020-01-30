|
David B. Jordan, Ph.D.
Edgewater - Jordan, David, B., Ph.D., age 84, a resident and former Councilman of Edgewater, NJ, passed on Thursday January 30, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, he was a proud veteran of the Korean War having served in the Army. He earned his Bachelor's from Springfield College and was awarded his Ph.D. in exercise physiology from the University of Oregon. He was a Professor at the City University of New York for over 40 years. Always service oriented and civic minded, he served as Council Liaison to the Edgewater Fire Department, Board of Health, Parks Department and was a dedicated Trustee of the Edgewater Colony. He is survived by his longtime companion Susan Candee. Devoted father of Eric Jordan (Andrea), Tenley Cederstrand (Eric) and the late David Sean Jordan (Aytul). Cherished grandfather of Avery, Annika, Isabel, Magnus and Amelia. Dear brother of Richard and Gilbert Jordan and the late Priscilla Raymond, Bradford and Willard G. Jordan, Jr. The family will receive their friends on Sunday February 2nd 11:00 am -1:00 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". Service Sunday at 12:00 PM. Interment will be held in Dalton, Massachusetts. If so desired donations may be made to The NJ Traumatic Brain Injury Fund. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com