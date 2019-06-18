|
|
David Bell
- - May 8, 1970 - May 31, 2019
David Bell died unexpectedly on May 31 in Cornwall-on-Hudson, New York. The cause of death remains unknown pending the medical examiner's report.
Dave was a senior survey technician at Tectonic Engineering in Mountainville, New York. He worked as a senior CADD operator prior to joining Tectonic. He loved motorcycling, movies, and the Grateful Dead.
Dave grew up in Closter, New Jersey. He attended Northern Valley Regional High School and Sullivan County Community College.
He is survived by his parents, William and Maren Bell of Closter, New Jersey; his brother Theodore Rodriguez-Bell of Berkeley, California; his sister Elizabeth Bell Topolski of Blairstown, New Jersey; his nieces Sophie Rodriguez-Bell and Laura Topolski; and his nephew Timothy Topolski.
A memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Rock Tavern, New York, on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Resources Defense Council or the National Foundation for Suicide Prevention, in memory of David and his sister Cathy.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Moritz Funeral Home, Closter, NJ 07824. , 201-768-4200.
Canadensis Veterinary Clinic 2560 Route 390 Canadensis, PA 18325 (570)595-9081