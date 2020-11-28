David Belmonte
Fair Lawn - 75, of Fair Lawn, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Cherished husband of Patricia Ann Belmonte (nee Cole). Loving father of Gregory Belmonte and his wife Jennie, Jacquelyn D'Albero and her husband Daniel, Samantha Belmonte and Matthew Belmonte. Beloved grandfather of Evan Belmonte, Grace Belmonte, Nicholas D'Albero, and Christopher D'Albero. Dear brother of Stanley Belmonte and his wife Helen, and brother-in-law of Nancy Ulrich and her husband Christopher. Adored uncle of Andrew Ulrich, John Gramieri, Frank Gramieri, Steven Belmonte, Carl Belmonte, Michael Belmonte, and Marisa Bouchard. Dave was predeceased by his sister, Aida Gramieri and brother, Tony Belmonte.
A Memorial Service celebrating Dave's life will be held for the family and friends at a future date due to the current restrictions. All arrangements at this time have been entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.
