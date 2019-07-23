|
|
David C. Pierson, D.Min.
Hackensack - DAVID C. PIERSON, D. Min, 81, departed this life on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was a Retired United Methodist Minister serving 11 area Churches. When not tending to his flock, Dr. Pierson's passion was his nature photography. He was known for his energy and always thinking one step ahead of those around him. He was always "Mr. Optimist" in all the Churches he pastored. Dr. Pierson's focus was to always ensure his congregants understood his messages. He was deeply devoted to his wife, Johnnie (nee Josey) Moore- Pierson whom he loved to travel with. In addition to his wife, Johnnie, David is survived by her two children, Christopher Moore and Mavis Moore; his brother, George Pierson (Laura Pierson); their children, Lowell Pierson (Maria Pierson), Ann Bittner (Robert Bittner) and Erika Hedden (James Hedden); Cousins', Stephen Monthony (Theresa Monthony) and Carol Elliot (Thomas Elliot).
Visitation will be held from 7-9 pm Friday Evening, July 26, 2019 at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main Street, Little Falls 07424. A Funeral Service will be 9:30 am Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Little Falls United Methodist Church, 139 Main St., Little Falls. Private Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to CUMAC, PO Box 2721, Paterson, NJ 07509. Visit www.bizub.com for full obituary, driving directions/ online condolences.