Butler - David D. Pellegrini, 85 of Butler, NJ, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Born in Paterson, NJ, David was the son of the late Anthony and the late Susan (Tannachione) Pellegrini. David worked as a Plant Inspector for ADT, was a parishioner at St. Anthony's RC Church in Butler, an Army Veteran and a member of the Knights of Columbus also in Butler, NJ. He was an avid stamp collector and loved gardening and cooking. David is survived by his Devoted wife of 59 loving years, Margaret "Honey" Pellegrini, his beloved children, David Pellegrini, Jr. and his wife Kelly, Michael Pellegrini and his wife Beth, Renee Jeune and her husband Eb and son in law Preston Sisco, his adored grandchildren, Alyssa, Anthony and Nicholas Pellegrini, Michael and Kristopher Pellegrini, Nikki Lynn, David and Wyatt Sisco, Nick Brown , Carley and Emily Snack and Gianna and Justen Juene. David was pre deceased by his dear daughter, Dina Sisco and a loving brother, William Pellegrini. Visitation will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4:00pm-8:00pm at the Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Ave Butler, NJ. A funeral mass will be offered at 10:00am on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. Anthony's RC Church, 63 Bartholdi Ave, Butler, NJ. Burial will immediately follow mass at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Butler, NJ. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com