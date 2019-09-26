Services
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
1-973-838-2290
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's RC Church
63 Bartholdi Ave
Butler, NJ
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Butler, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Pellegrini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David D. Pellegrini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David D. Pellegrini Obituary
David D. Pellegrini

Butler - David D. Pellegrini, 85 of Butler, NJ, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Born in Paterson, NJ, David was the son of the late Anthony and the late Susan (Tannachione) Pellegrini. David worked as a Plant Inspector for ADT, was a parishioner at St. Anthony's RC Church in Butler, an Army Veteran and a member of the Knights of Columbus also in Butler, NJ. He was an avid stamp collector and loved gardening and cooking. David is survived by his Devoted wife of 59 loving years, Margaret "Honey" Pellegrini, his beloved children, David Pellegrini, Jr. and his wife Kelly, Michael Pellegrini and his wife Beth, Renee Jeune and her husband Eb and son in law Preston Sisco, his adored grandchildren, Alyssa, Anthony and Nicholas Pellegrini, Michael and Kristopher Pellegrini, Nikki Lynn, David and Wyatt Sisco, Nick Brown , Carley and Emily Snack and Gianna and Justen Juene. David was pre deceased by his dear daughter, Dina Sisco and a loving brother, William Pellegrini. Visitation will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4:00pm-8:00pm at the Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Ave Butler, NJ. A funeral mass will be offered at 10:00am on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. Anthony's RC Church, 63 Bartholdi Ave, Butler, NJ. Burial will immediately follow mass at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Butler, NJ. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now