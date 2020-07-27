1/
David DeLong
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David DeLong

DeLong, David age 64, a longtime resident of Little Ferry, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was a Little Ferry Little League Coach, Babe Ruth Baseball Coach and Youth Football Coach for over 20 years. Beloved husband to Daria Voorhees-DeLong. Devoted father to Blair DeLong, Samantha Voorhees, Heather Ryan and her husband Andrew, Shannon DeLong, Sarah DeLong and Warren Voorhees and his wife Lindsey. Loving grandfather to Jayson, Hailey, Cyrus, Avery and Lincoln. Dear brother to Michael DeLong and Sheryl Turitz. The funeral service will be conducted at the Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main St. Ridgefield Park on Friday at 10am. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Thursday 5-9pm. If desired donations may be made to: Children's Tumor Foundation 370 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2100, New York, NY 10017 ctf.org/DavidDelong and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 st.jude.org. Vorheesingwersen.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved