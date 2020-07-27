David DeLong
DeLong, David age 64, a longtime resident of Little Ferry, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was a Little Ferry Little League Coach, Babe Ruth Baseball Coach and Youth Football Coach for over 20 years. Beloved husband to Daria Voorhees-DeLong. Devoted father to Blair DeLong, Samantha Voorhees, Heather Ryan and her husband Andrew, Shannon DeLong, Sarah DeLong and Warren Voorhees and his wife Lindsey. Loving grandfather to Jayson, Hailey, Cyrus, Avery and Lincoln. Dear brother to Michael DeLong and Sheryl Turitz. The funeral service will be conducted at the Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main St. Ridgefield Park on Friday at 10am. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Thursday 5-9pm. If desired donations may be made to: Children's Tumor Foundation 370 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2100, New York, NY 10017 ctf.org/DavidDelong
and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 st.jude.org
