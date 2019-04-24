Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph R.C.
Resources
More Obituaries for David Dondero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Dondero

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Dondero Obituary
David Dondero

Lodi - David Michael Dondero, 50, of Lodi, on April 18, 2019. David was a plumber and a parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Lodi. Predeceased by his wife Anna (nee Russo) and his parents Robert, Sr. and Joan Dondero. Beloved father of Alexa, Nicholas, and Ella. Loving brother of Robert Dondero, Jr., Debra (Jim) Trentacoste, Christa Dondero, and Renee (Angelo) Gentile. Devoted son-in-law of Emilio and Josephine Russo. Dear brother-in-law of Gennaro (Donna) Russo, Geraldine Russo, Antonio Russo, Enzo Russo, Joseph Russo, Carmella (Kathline) Russo-Sausa, and Maria (Ralph) Cassella. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Friday, 10:00 AM, at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Lodi. Visitation Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now