David Dondero
Lodi - David Michael Dondero, 50, of Lodi, on April 18, 2019. David was a plumber and a parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Lodi. Predeceased by his wife Anna (nee Russo) and his parents Robert, Sr. and Joan Dondero. Beloved father of Alexa, Nicholas, and Ella. Loving brother of Robert Dondero, Jr., Debra (Jim) Trentacoste, Christa Dondero, and Renee (Angelo) Gentile. Devoted son-in-law of Emilio and Josephine Russo. Dear brother-in-law of Gennaro (Donna) Russo, Geraldine Russo, Antonio Russo, Enzo Russo, Joseph Russo, Carmella (Kathline) Russo-Sausa, and Maria (Ralph) Cassella. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Friday, 10:00 AM, at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Lodi. Visitation Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com