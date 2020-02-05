Services
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
1-973-838-2290
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
David E. And Kathleen (Bradley) Warfield Obituary
David E. and Kathleen (Bradley) Warfield

Bloomingdale - Kathleen (Bradley) Warfield

David E. Warfield, 92, of Bloomingdale, N.J. died on January 29, 2020 surrounded by his caring and loving family.

Relatives and friends are invited for visitation on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Avenue, Butler, N.J. 07405.

Kathleen Warfield (nee Bradley), 91, David's devoted and loving wife of 70 years passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020, only one week prior, surrounded by her caring and loving family. She was a wonderful homemaker, raising four children, an experienced seamstress, and had an unusually large doll collection. Mostly she loved spending time with, and adored her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her body has been donated to science, fulfilling her wishes.

David was born in East Orange, N.J.; he lived in West Orange and Bloomfield, N.J. during his youth. David is a World War II United States Navy veteran. He married Kathleen Bradley of Verona, N.J. and settled in Wayne, N.J.

For 30 years he worked for Westinghouse as a machinist, routing analyst and regional engineer and during that time, was dispatched to Kearfott Corporation for 2 years as a machinist and analyst working with the Titan Guided Missiles Gyro-Lab Technology Division. After retiring from Westinghouse in 1972, David opened Warfield's Bike Shop on Main Street in Bloomingdale, N.J. Warfield's Bike was a major contributor in creating bicycle motocross in the northeast. He sponsored many motocross team members from the local area providing many awards and trophies to the team members. Warfield's Bike also sponsored many Tri-Boro Little League teams, celebrating many wins. David joined the Bloomingdale Chamber of Commerce in 1973. He was a very active community member for over 40 years. He was honored as Tri-Boro Chamber longtime member, past president and trustee in 2013. David was also a member of the Kinnelon/Butler Optimist Club, and he was active in the Bloomingdale and Butler senior citizen programs.

The dynamic duo are survived by their four devoted children, Diane D. Mills, North Caldwell, NJ; Nancy L. Appelt, Charleston, SC; Bradley D. Warfield and his wife, Kathy Ann, Stuart, FL; Colleen Cassata-McGilp and her husband, Brian, Butler, NJ; 15 cherished grandchildren, Daria and Anthony Napolitano, Christopher Mills, Jr, Daniel and Elena Mills, Michael Mills and Lisa Miccolis, James Mills and Steven Peltzman, Howie and Julie Appelt, Brian Appelt, Mark Appelt, Jason Appelt, Heather and Lance Hoffman, Karie and Chase Dehan, Jenny Warfield and Jeff Dent, Bradley and Ashley Warfield, Joseph Cassata, Cailin and David Ptasznik; plus 16 fabulous great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a host of loving family and friends! David was predeceased by his parents, Paul West Warfield and Ida Louise Warfield (nee Oppertshauser), and his beloved wife Kathleen Warfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The or the www.st.jude.org

www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com
