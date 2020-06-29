David E Williamson
Butler - David E. Williamson, age 67, of Butler, NJ, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Born and raised in Paterson, NJ, he resided in Bloomingdale for 26 years before moving to Butler 15 years ago. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and was disciplined in martial arts, earning an Okinawan black belt. David was a loyal NY Yankees and NY Giants fan. Dave will be remembered for his kindness, dedication to family and friends and his fun-loving nature.
A 47-year employee of George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, David rose to the position of Superintendent. He retired in 2019.
Beloved and devoted husband of Kathleen S. (Mandra) Williamson. Loving father of Erika Patalita and husband Sean and the late Kevin Williamson. Cherished grandfather of Kalli and Cullen Patalita. Dear brother o Daniel Williamson, Diane Van Seeters and the late Debbie Bodanski and Lucy Baty.
The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, July 2, 2020, 3-7 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, vpfairlawn.com. Please follow CDC guidelines by wearing a face mask, social distance, and keeping your visit brief. The family appreciates your cooperation. Graveside service Friday, July 3, 2020, 11 am at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of David to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, www.shrinerschildrens.org would be appreciated.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.