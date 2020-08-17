1/1
David Edward Shaver
1940 - 2020
David Edward Shaver

January 25, 1940 - August 16, 2020

David Edward Shaver passed away August 16, 2020, having blessed the world with 80 years of kindness and benevolence rarely matched.

Dave was born on January 25, 1940, in Richwood, West Virginia, to Delbert and Gertrude Shaver. He enjoyed a large, loving extended family and a childhood rich with outdoor adventures. After high school, Dave studied radio engineering, worked as a DJ, and earned a BA from West Virginia University. In 1962, Dave married the love of his life, Nancy McDowell Shaver, and they began their life together in Wheeling, West Virginia, with Dave working for IBM.

Dave's IBM career progressed, and they moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where they became a family of five. They moved to the NY Metro area in 1973 for Dave's job with Campus Sweater and Sportswear, and made their new home in Wyckoff, New Jersey. Dave and Nancy's little ones grew and kept them more than busy with scouts, sports, bands and family escapades. He was determined to share his love of the outdoors, and he served as a devoted Boy Scout Leader for many years. Skiing, hiking, camping and travel ensured that his children got a taste of the adventures he and Nancy loved so much.

After a successful career as a "computer guy," Dave retired and became an even more devoted member of his beloved Emmanuel Church in Ridgewood, New Jersey. He was very busy as a retired person, serving church dinners, spending overnights in a homeless housing program, working up church budgets, and endlessly doting on and caring for his growing number of grandchildren. He and Nancy traveled the world in their later years, making friends wherever they went.

Known as Butch to some and as Papa to many others, Dave was an all-around gentleman and a friend to all who met him. He never stopped trying to connect people with new opportunities, in work and in love. Nothing made him happier than helping someone else. His loss will be profoundly felt by many, and he leaves behind his brother Don, beloved wife Nancy, children Scott and Jennifer Shaver, Gregg and Keri Shaver, and Diane and Craig Rowles, as well as his adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren and scores of friends whose lives he touched in one way or another.

While the current environment prevents us from gathering in person, we will stream a service for Dave on Saturday, August 22, at 10:30 am. Find the link on bit.ly/emmanuelstream.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmanuel Church, Ridgewood, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Service
10:30 AM
bit.ly/emmanuelstream
8 entries
August 18, 2020
Diane, Craig and family, we are so sorry for about the loss of your amazing father and grandfather. Di, though we never had the pleasure to meet him in person I felt his legacy of kindness and true caring through through your friendship over the years...much love.
Julianne and Mike Maguire
Friend
August 18, 2020
August 18, 2020
We are holding you all in our hearts and prayers. Dave was a true gentleman through and through. We are blessed and honored to have known him.
Caroline Hey & Jim Gleason
Friend
August 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I have fond memories of many camping trips with Mr Shaver and Boy Scouts. Rest In Peace.
ANTHONY M. CASELNOVA
Friend
August 18, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
ANTHONY M. CASELNOVA
Friend
August 17, 2020
Dave was a sincere believer in Jesus Christ who lived every part of his life serving God. He sincerely listened & tried to help each person he met. A great Christian man who set an example for all of us to follow. Will miss your quiet strength.
Love, Keith & Louise Vandervelt
Keith & Louise Vandervelt
Family
August 17, 2020
Dave.....more than just our neighbor for 46 years.....he and Nancy and the entire Shaver family have been our friends. My husband Peter passed in April and I say this as much for him as I do for myself. You will be missed, our friend! ❤❤❤❤❤ Carmen and Peter Marks Sr.
Carmen Marks
Friend
August 17, 2020
He was always a kind and gentle man. Very intelligent and thoughtful. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, especially his family.
Donna and Rob Anson
Family
