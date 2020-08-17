David Edward Shaver



January 25, 1940 - August 16, 2020



David Edward Shaver passed away August 16, 2020, having blessed the world with 80 years of kindness and benevolence rarely matched.



Dave was born on January 25, 1940, in Richwood, West Virginia, to Delbert and Gertrude Shaver. He enjoyed a large, loving extended family and a childhood rich with outdoor adventures. After high school, Dave studied radio engineering, worked as a DJ, and earned a BA from West Virginia University. In 1962, Dave married the love of his life, Nancy McDowell Shaver, and they began their life together in Wheeling, West Virginia, with Dave working for IBM.



Dave's IBM career progressed, and they moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where they became a family of five. They moved to the NY Metro area in 1973 for Dave's job with Campus Sweater and Sportswear, and made their new home in Wyckoff, New Jersey. Dave and Nancy's little ones grew and kept them more than busy with scouts, sports, bands and family escapades. He was determined to share his love of the outdoors, and he served as a devoted Boy Scout Leader for many years. Skiing, hiking, camping and travel ensured that his children got a taste of the adventures he and Nancy loved so much.



After a successful career as a "computer guy," Dave retired and became an even more devoted member of his beloved Emmanuel Church in Ridgewood, New Jersey. He was very busy as a retired person, serving church dinners, spending overnights in a homeless housing program, working up church budgets, and endlessly doting on and caring for his growing number of grandchildren. He and Nancy traveled the world in their later years, making friends wherever they went.



Known as Butch to some and as Papa to many others, Dave was an all-around gentleman and a friend to all who met him. He never stopped trying to connect people with new opportunities, in work and in love. Nothing made him happier than helping someone else. His loss will be profoundly felt by many, and he leaves behind his brother Don, beloved wife Nancy, children Scott and Jennifer Shaver, Gregg and Keri Shaver, and Diane and Craig Rowles, as well as his adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren and scores of friends whose lives he touched in one way or another.



While the current environment prevents us from gathering in person, we will stream a service for Dave on Saturday, August 22, at 10:30 am. Find the link on bit.ly/emmanuelstream.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmanuel Church, Ridgewood, NJ.









