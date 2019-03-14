|
|
David Emil Rothschild
Millburn - David Emil Rothschild, a long-time Millburn, NJ resident, died on March 1, 2019 ending a rich life of 94 years.
David is survived by his loving children: Stephen, Ami and Michael Rothschild; Grandchildren: Adam Rothschild, Lindsey Danzinger, Clinton & Wellington Rothschild and Alexander Rothschild Douiahy as well as great grandchildren: Benjamin, Aviva and Noa Danziger. He is predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Carolyn Litwin Rothschild.
David was born in Newark, NJ August 23, 1924 to Miriam and Leo Rothschild. He received his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Cornell University. He fought in World War II as a Corporal in both European and Pacific theaters where he was in the 86th Infantry Division liberating Germany. He was an innovator in the field of rendering, founding Lincoln Farms and was a VP of Harrison Byproducts. He garnered 3 patents and co-founded the American Fats and Oils Association. David also enjoyed influencing change in the political arena by being Chairman of the Millburn/Short Hills Democratic Club and as a Delegate to the 1968 Democratic Convention. Later, David lent his executive prowess to be the Vice President of the Board of Trustees, Beth Israel Hospitals.
David, always curious about other cultures, peoples and particularly food, was a world traveler with his wife Carolyn. He was also an accomplished photographer and of late his favorite subjects were of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. As a devoted father to his extended family, David loved to have his family around him for celebrations or vacations in Cape Cod or the Caribbean. His friends and family will deeply miss his concise advice and pithy insights as well as his never ending generosity.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11:30 am, March 3rd at Bernhein Apter Kreitzman
68 Old Short Hills Rd., Livingston, NJ. 973-422-0600
Donations made in David's honor to Beth Israel Hospitals
https://www.rwjbh.org/newark-beth-israel-medical-center/giving/