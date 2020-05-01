David F. Cook
Bordentown - David F. Cook, 73, of Bordentown, NJ formerly of Teaneck and Tenafly, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday April 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Sunburst, MT and then moved to the state of Washington where he attended high school and college and made many of his long-time friends. David started his career as a writer before carving out a niche for himself in the mining and then the lead-recycling industry. Dave loved to travel, was a talented cook, loved his kids and his cats, and was a Yankees Fan. David loved teaching and coaching and in retirement became a popular water aerobics instructor. Dave was not shy to offer up his opinion, but first he would top off your glass. He was a great father and grandfather, husband, friend, travel companion and Whitehorse Tavern patron (before the bar was sold).
He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Cook and Dorothy (Senese).
David is survived by his wife Ellen Shannon; a son Robert Cook (Lizzie Braff); a daughter Christine Cook (Timm Chartier); a brother Carmen Cook (Kathy); a sister Barbara Aldrich (Steve) and beloved nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his granddaughter Luella Grace Cook Chartier. David will be remembered by his extended family and by friends throughout the US and the UK.
At David's request no services are planned but a life-celebration will take place at a future time. In lieu of flowers please donate to the ASPCA and tip your bartender.
Arrangements entrusted to Huber-Moore Funeral Home, Bordentown, NJ and condolences for the family may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 1 to May 2, 2020.