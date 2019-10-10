Services
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
7:30 PM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
Clifton - David Fucci, 74, of Clifton passed away Thursday, 10/3/2019 surrounded by his family.

He was born in West New York to Vincent James Fucci and Rose (nee Cosentino) Fucci.

David served in the United States Air Force following his term in the service, he went on to established his own company Davco Energy Systems Inc. in 1978 and remained the owner/operator until his retirement in 2012, his daughters have been running the company and will continue to manage the business keeping it all in the family. Dave was an avid hunter, fisherman and scuba diver. As a pastime, he enjoyed woodworking and loved to build things. He also found pleasure in his large vegetable garden. David loved his family, especially his granddaughters, Ayla Rose & Sheyla.

David will be deeply missed by his wife, Lucrecia Vasquez De Fucci, his daughters; DeAnna Fucci, Lisa Fucci, and their mother Melinda Fucci, Granddaughters Ayla Rose & Sheyla his siblings, Elaine Kelly, James Fucci and many nieces and nephews. He is survived by his sister Elaine Kelly and brother James Fucci and is predeceased by siblings Virginia Furfaro and Linda Bougere.

Family will receive Friends for Memorial Visiting Sunday October 13, 2019 from 4-8pm in the Calhoun- Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford, NJ. A United States Air Force Honor Guard Presentation will be held at 7:30pm in the Funeral Home.

Please visit calhounmania.com
