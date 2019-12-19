|
David Giangeruso
Lyndhurst - Giangeruso, David, 62, of Lyndhurst, died on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Mr. Giangeruso was born in Passaic and has been a life long resident of Lyndhurst. He was the Owner of Giangeruso Construction for 30 years until 2010, when he continued work as the Recycle Coordinator for the Lyndhurst D.P.W., retiring in 2015. David is predeceased by his parents, George & Frances (nee Viteritto) Giangeruso. He is survived by his loving daughter, Fallon Bilis & her husband, Scott, by his cherished grandson, Brady, by his dear brothers, George Giangeruso & his wife, Diane, Robert B. Giangeruso, Mayor of Lyndhurst & Laura Kopp and Carmine Giangeruso & his wife, Denise, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation held at the Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2 - 6 PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 9AM then to Sacred Heart Church, Lyndhurst where a funeral mass will be offered. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David's memory to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or at .