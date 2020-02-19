Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Andrew's R.C. Church
Westwood, NJ
David Gray Obituary
David Gray

River Vale - GRAY, David, 66, lifelong resident of River Vale, NJ, passed away on Monday, February 17th, 2020. David is survived by his siblings Barbara Jemielity and her husband Tom, Andrew and his wife Nancy, Kathryn Riels, Deborah Usas and her husband Bill, Peter and his wife Debbie and Mary Jane Weck and her husband Dan; his aunt Jean Fenn as well as his 12 nieces and nephews and 8 cousins.

He is predeceased by his parents Andrew and Rita as well as his brother John. David was a highly skilled auto mechanic, doing most of his work on antique and Mercedes-Benz type vehicles. He was the type of person who could never say no when someone was in need. He enjoyed his vegetable and fruit gardening and going to the Saratoga race track for a week each summer to watch the ponies run. We will all miss him. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Friday, February 21st from 2-4 and 7-9PM. A Mass celebrating David's life and faith will be held at St. Andrew's R.C. Church in Westwood, NJ on Saturday, February 22nd at 10:30AM with interment at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ to follow. Becker-Funeralhome.com
