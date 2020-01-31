|
|
David H. Block
West Orange - David H. Block of West Orange died on January 29, 2020. Before recently moving to West Orange in September 2018, he and his wife resided in Upper Montclair for 43 years.
Together with his wife Virginia, Mr. Block purchased the historic Ira Crane House (built in 1840 at 33 South Fullerton Ave) restoring and converting it to commercial use for David H. Block Advertising. The couple received the 1984 Preservation Award from the Montclair Historical Society (Now Montclair History Center) for their outstanding historic preservation efforts. The property is now listed in the National Historic Registry and is now home to the Mental Health Association of Essex and Morris Inc.
Mr. Block was born in Newark NJ where he attended Weequahic High School followed by studies at Newark School of Fine Arts where he graduated as an interior designer.
In 1951 he joined the US Air Force (Air Guard Division) and was stationed in Newfoundland for three years. Returning from service, he was employed as a designer in NYC followed by employment at Lasky Advertising in Newark.
In 1969 Mr. Block took over this Newark-based agency, founding David H. Block Advertising, which grew tenfold in size under his name and leadership while moving to Bloomfield, Montclair and finally Verona, New Jersey. In its final decade of service the agency merged with another and became known as Block & DeCorso.
In an era when many advertising and marketing firms were known for specialization, David had the ability to see the bigger picture and provide clients with full service branding — everything from ads in print, radio and TV to logo design, direct mail, press releases, websites and sales promotion literature for both business-to-business and consumer accounts.
Originally known for servicing banks and savings institutions in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, the agency's capabilities soon attracted clients in a dozen diverse industries. The agency's account and creative teams introduced Atlantic Health System; Travelers Insurance's charitable remainder trusts; Pitney Bowes mailing systems; Crown Roll Leaf holographic films for passport security; education programs at Thomas Edison State University, Ramapo College and Smith & Solomon Commercial Driver Training; food products; paving stones; corporate buildings, residential properties, and assisted living facilities; Suburban Propane, Hunter Douglas Window Fashions as well as New Jersey's first ATMs and Individual Retirement Accounts.
In an era when many advertising and marketing firms were known for specialization, David had the ability to see the bigger picture and provide clients with full service branding — everything from ads in print, radio, digital media and TV to logo design, direct mail, press releases, websites and sales promotion literature for both business-to-business and consumer accounts. In-house media, production, and package design departments enhanced the efficiency, effectiveness and thoroughness of these campaigns.
David's mentoring of employees also spawned a half-dozen other agencies.
Throughout the years, the agency won numerous advertising industry awards from the NJ Ad Club and the Financial Advertising & Marketing Association of New York.
Mr. Block was an active member of the Board Member Institute.
He was a founding member of the New Jersey Bank Marketing Association (NJBMA) where he served on their board for 26 years. NJBMA was founded in 1988 to provide educational programs to the New Jersey Bank Marketing community. The organization is still actively offering three educational seminars each year on topics that are of current interest to bank marketing professionals. Dave was extremely active not only on the Board but also at every seminar that was held throughout the years until he stepped down at the end of 2015.
He was a director of the Mental Health Association of Essex County where he served as an officer, chaired and co-chaired thirteen annual fundraiser galas between 1980 and 1995. He was a Co-Honoree in 2002 with Joan Stern. "David's contributions to MHA are incalculable; his over 50 years of support sustained and transformed the agency." Says Robert Davison, Chief Executive Officer.
In 1995 Mr. Block joined the North Jersey Chamber of Commerce board of directors where he chaired the Marketing/Advertising Committee for many years and was responsible for developing special events to build membership and enhance recognition of the Chamber throughout the region. He was the creative energy behind much of the Chamber's accomplishments until he resigned in 2010.
David was a generous supporter of Studio Montclair Inc. lending his corporate conference room for board their monthly board meetings and donating office furniture, equipment and supplies for their first office.
David was a highly competitive tennis player into his seventies. His hobbies included stamp collecting, reading and visiting museums with a strong love of art and culture.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years Virginia Schaffer Block; a brother Daniel of Edison NJ; his children (from a previous marriage) Jonathan of Cedar Knolls and Melissa Berger of Needham MA; and four grandchildren twins Jordyn and Jacob 24, Brooke 16 and Griffin 19.
In lieu of flowers, consider donations to Mental Health Association of Essex & Morris Inc., 33 South Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 www.mhaessexmorris.org
A memorial service celebrating David's life will be held on Sunday, March 1st at 2 p.m. at the J. L. Apter Memorial Chapels, 486 Pompton Avenue in Cedar Grove. For directions, please visit www.apterchapels.com. For further details, please call the chapel at (973)239-4200.