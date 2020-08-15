David H. Conklin
Paterson - age 77, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was a self- employed auto mechanic. David was an avid fisherman and loved to travel - visiting 48 of the 50 states. Beloved husband of Ruth (Van Wyck) Conklin, Dear brother of Donald and loving uncle of several nieces and nephews. Friends are welcome to the visiting hours on Wednesday, August 19. 2020 from 5-7pm at Moore's Home for Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd. Wayne. The funeral is private. Memorial donations may be made to:St.Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org