David H. Everson Jr.
Ringwood - Everson, David H. Jr. age 73 of Ringwood on Wednesday June 5, 2019. He was born in Hackensack and lived in Lodi before moving to Ringwood in 1973. He worked for PSE&G as a public service mechanic in Oakland before retiring twenty years ago and was an Army Vietnam War Veteran. David was a member of the Skyline Lake Volunteer Fire Department, current Commissioner and Ex- Chief, member of Ringwood Ambulance Corps, Ham Radio Club, American Red Cross Volunteer and Ringwood OEM member. Beloved husband of Anna (Natiello) Everson of Ringwood, loving father of David Everson and his wife Ragan of Waymart, PA., Keith Everson and his wife Kimberly of Pasadena, Maryland and Annamarie Rubenacker and her husband Shawn of West Milford. Dear brother of Francis Salerno of Saddle Brook and grandfather of eight. Visiting at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Friday from 3-7pm. Funeral service 10am on Saturday at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flower donations can be made to Skyline Lake Fire Department 67 Edgewood Road, Ringwood NJ 07456 and the Ringwood Ambulance Corps 115 Alta Vista Drive, Ringwood, NJ 07456.