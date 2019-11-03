Services
David H. Sutter

David H. Sutter Obituary
David H. Sutter

Butler - David H. Sutter, age 55, of Butler, died suddenly, Thursday, October 31, 2019. Mr. Sutter was born in Pequannock, NJ, the son of the late Harold and the late Madonna Josephine (Grady) Sutter.

He was a baker at Shop Rite West Milford,NJ and was formerly a maintenance worker at Pathmark in Kinnelon for over 28 years. Dave loved to attend car and motorcycle shows. He is survived by his loving sister, Lynn Sutter-Borie and her husband Steve Borie and his cherished nephew and niece,Richard M. Demboske Jr., and Victoria Lynn Demboske. Viewing hours will be Tuesday, November 5th , 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at The Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Avenue, Butler, NJ. A funeral service will be held Tuesday 7pm also at the funeral home. All other services will be private. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com
