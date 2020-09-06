David J Benson



Bergenfield - David J. Benson, 86, of Bergenfield passed away on Friday, September 6th, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY on August 25th, 1934. Son of Margaret and David Benson. Prior to retirement, he worked in the insurance industry. Husband of 53 years to beloved wife Grace Benson (nee Lamb). Devoted uncle to Kathy (Bob) Banholzer, Bob (Sara) Murphy, Stephen Murphy, and Patricia (Daryl) Murphy. Survived by 7 great nieces and nephews and 6 great grand nieces and nephews. Special thanks to great niece Jill Kurek for taking care of him in his final years. Dave was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 61 years. He was Past a Grand Knight of St. John's Council 1345, 4th Degree Knight of Bishop O'Connor Council 647, and former member of Trinity Council 747. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 8th, 4-8pm at Riewerts Memorial Home in Bergenfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday September 9th, 10am at St. John the Evangelist in Bergenfield. In memory of Dave, donations can be made to St. John's Council Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 211 Dumont, NJ 07628









