David J. Berghorn, 93, of Woodland Park, passed away on June 7, 2020. David was born in Little Falls, NJ on August 27, 1926 to the late David and Grace Berghorn. He proudly served as a member of the United States Navy during WWII. Before retiring, David worked as a truck driver and member of the Teamsters Union Local #560. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #227 in Totowa. David was the beloved husband of Lucy (Capizzi) Berghorn (2019). He was the treasured father of Dianna Alfano-DeLuccia and her husband James, Carol Berghorn, Jacklyn Aquino and her husband Darren, the late Wanda and the late David Berghorn and his wife Marcela. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. David was the dear brother of Viola Appaluccia and her late husband Joseph and was predeceased by his brother Robert (wife Joan) and Albert (wife Carolyn) Berghorn. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, all services will be private at this time. David will be laid to rest with his wife at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. Memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the Wounded Warrier Project. More at www.santangelofuneral.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.