David J. Berghorn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David J. Berghorn, 93, of Woodland Park, passed away on June 7, 2020. David was born in Little Falls, NJ on August 27, 1926 to the late David and Grace Berghorn. He proudly served as a member of the United States Navy during WWII. Before retiring, David worked as a truck driver and member of the Teamsters Union Local #560. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #227 in Totowa. David was the beloved husband of Lucy (Capizzi) Berghorn (2019). He was the treasured father of Dianna Alfano-DeLuccia and her husband James, Carol Berghorn, Jacklyn Aquino and her husband Darren, the late Wanda and the late David Berghorn and his wife Marcela. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. David was the dear brother of Viola Appaluccia and her late husband Joseph and was predeceased by his brother Robert (wife Joan) and Albert (wife Carolyn) Berghorn. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, all services will be private at this time. David will be laid to rest with his wife at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. Memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the Wounded Warrier Project. More at www.santangelofuneral.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved