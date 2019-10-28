Services
Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ 07652
(201) 843-9090
David J. Esterow

David J. Esterow Obituary
David J. Esterow

July 17, 1928 - October 26, 2019

David Esterow originally from Paramus, NJ and more recently from Delray Beach, FL and Fort Lee, NJ passed away Saturday October 26, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Phyllis, 3 children: Marjorie (Michael), Richard (Karen) and Kenneth (Laura) and 8 grandchildren: Nicole, Alexandra, Caroline, Sarah, Corey, Jonathan, Alison and Elizabeth.

Donations can be made to the .

Funeral arrangements are by Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel, Paramus, NJ
