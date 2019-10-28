|
|
David J. Esterow
July 17, 1928 - October 26, 2019
David Esterow originally from Paramus, NJ and more recently from Delray Beach, FL and Fort Lee, NJ passed away Saturday October 26, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Phyllis, 3 children: Marjorie (Michael), Richard (Karen) and Kenneth (Laura) and 8 grandchildren: Nicole, Alexandra, Caroline, Sarah, Corey, Jonathan, Alison and Elizabeth.
Donations can be made to the .
Funeral arrangements are by Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel, Paramus, NJ